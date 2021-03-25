Personality development, language classes for DTC drivers

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After three-four months from now, don’t get surprised if you come across well-behaved and English-speaking bus drivers and conductors on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. The DTC has decided to provide a mandatory three-month personality development course to groom all its drivers and conductors after it received several complaints from commuters regarding their rude behaviour.

According to a senior official, the purpose behind the initiative is to create good relations between passengers and bus staff. Officials said it will be a three-month e-learning class. Under this course, the drivers and conductors will be taught how to act, behave, present themselves as professionals in front of passengers. They will also be given English and Hindi speaking classes every day to communicate better with passengers from different sections of society.

“The initiative has been taken after receiving complaints about the rude behaviour of conductors and drivers with passengers. We believe this personality development course will help them groom as professionals,” said the official.

This will be a mandatory course for all DTC drivers and conductors, and it will be held every morning at depots. After completion of the course, exams will be conducted to assess how much the staff have learnt.“The test will show how dedicatedly the drivers and conductors learnt and took it seriously. If anyone fails in the test, they will have to continue the course and appear for the exam again till they obtain decent grades,” said the official.

Passengers say it’s a welcome step. “It is a wonderful initiative as most drivers and conductors of the DTC have rude behaviours. They are aggressive as well,” said Madhumita Pandey, a daily bus passenger.