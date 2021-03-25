STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Personality development, language classes for DTC drivers

After three-four months from now, don’t get surprised if you come across well-behaved and English-speaking bus drivers and conductors on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. 

Published: 25th March 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After three-four months from now, don’t get surprised if you come across well-behaved and English-speaking bus drivers and conductors on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.   The DTC has decided to provide a mandatory three-month personality development course to groom all its drivers and conductors after it received several complaints from commuters regarding their rude behaviour.  

According to a senior official, the purpose behind the initiative is to create good relations between passengers and bus staff.  Officials said it will be a three-month e-learning class. Under this course, the drivers and conductors will be taught how to act, behave, present themselves as professionals in front of passengers. They will also be given English and Hindi speaking classes every day to communicate better with passengers from different sections of society. 

“The initiative has been taken after receiving complaints about the rude behaviour of conductors and drivers with passengers. We believe this personality development course will help them groom as professionals,” said the official. 

This will be a mandatory course for all DTC drivers and conductors, and it will be held every morning at depots. After completion of the course, exams will be conducted to assess how much the staff have learnt.“The test will show how dedicatedly the drivers and conductors learnt and took it seriously. If anyone fails in the test, they will have to continue the course and appear for the exam again till they obtain decent grades,” said the official. 

Passengers say it’s a welcome step. “It is a wonderful initiative as most drivers and conductors of the DTC have rude behaviours. They are aggressive as well,” said Madhumita Pandey, a daily bus passenger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation DTC bus drivers
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp