Delhi govt inaugurates EV battery-swapping station in Azadpur

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday inaugurated a battery-swapping station in the Azadpur area- a first in the network of such stations that will be set up across North and North-West Delhi to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles in Delhi, especially to the high volume of two and three-wheelers. The station has been established by Tata Power-DDL in partnership with SUN Mobility.

After inaugurating the station, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said, “It is heartening to see that Delhi EV policy has generated a lot of enthusiasm among entrepreneurs and fleet operators who are transitioning to EVs. Delhi EV policy is one of the first to give an equal footing to battery swapping as well as traditional EV charging. Hence, it is all the more encouraging to see a battery swapping technology has taken off in Delhi.”

“I congratulate SUN Mobility and Tata Power-DDL for having installed a battery-swapping station and 18 similar points. I look forward to many more battery swapping operators expanding their operations in Delhi,” he added.

Two and three-wheelers can swap batteries at these stations within minutes to get limitless range. The station at Azadpur can provide 336 swaps in a day. The establishment of such battery swapping stations will support the Switch Delhi movement to make Delhi the EV capital of India. The government is working on all fronts to help Delhiites wanting to switch to EVs overcome any apprehensions they have related to charging their EVs, said Shah.