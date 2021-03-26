Delhi Jal Board fears crisis, Supreme Court to hear plea on Yamuna water supply today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed governments of Punjab, Haryana and the Bhakhra- Beas Management Board (BBMB) to maintain status quo on the supply of Yamuna water to Delhi till Friday, when it will hear a plea by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) against curtailment of supply.

The apex court order came on the DJB’s petition which stated that 25 per cent of the drinking water supply to Delhi would be reduced due to repair works at the canal gates of the Beas Hydel Channel.

The bench headed by CJI S A Bobde issued notices to the governments of Punjab, Haryana and BBMB on the DJB’s plea and sought their replies on Friday.

The DJB sought directions to the Haryana government to cease the discharge of untreated pollutants into the Yamuna and release sufficient water. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the DJB, contended that curtailment of water supply will badly affect the people.

He further said the water level has already fallen in the capital and the canal repair works should not be done in March-April, when the water demand is at its peak.

“We have two crore urban population. We have Lutyens’ Delhi, we have aam aadmis. This will cut down 25 per cent water supply,” he said. Advocate Gautam Narayan, also appearing for the Board, told the court that the repairs could be carried out during monsoon. Haryana government counsel Shyam Divan said “the water level is being maintained”.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who also appeared in the matter, said a court commissioner should be appointed to verify the water level. Divan said no application had been filed for the appointment of court commissioner.

The bench, however, said, “This is about the fundamental right to water. We will not go into technical issue... If the need arises, we can appoint.” Earlier, DJB vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha had said Delhi could be staring at an unprecedented water crisis with the channel being closed for a month (March 25-April 24) for repairs and maintenance.