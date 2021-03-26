STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's thallium killer: Man inspired by Saddam Hussein murders wife, in-laws 

Varun Arora was inspired by articles related to the toxin and its use by former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein and used it to kill his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law. 

Published: 26th March 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi-based builder has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife and other family members by mixing a toxin called thallium in their food, police said on Thursday. A police officer said accused Varun Arora was inspired by articles related to the toxin and its use by former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein and used it to kill his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law. 

His wife, who was also poisoned, is on ventilator support at a hospital, police said. Arora mixed the toxin in their food to take revenge from his wife and her family members for helping her abort their child without his consent, police said. On Monday, police received information that a woman named Anita Devi Sharma of Inder Puri, had been declared dead at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The doctors had opined that the death was caused due to poisoning by thallium which had been detected in her blood and urine, police said.  On enquiry, it was found that Sharma’s daughter Divya was also admitted in the ICU of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and she too was undergoing treatment for thallium poisoning. She was on ventilator support, the officer said.

Sometime later, it was also revealed that Priyanka, Sharma’s younger daughter had died during treatment at B L Kapoor Hospital on February 15 and doctors had detected symptoms of thallium poisoning in her, police said. Sharma’s husband Devendra Mohan was also found to have symptoms of thallium poisoning while the maid, who was working at their house, also had undergone treatment at RML Hospital for similar symptoms, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that the deceased woman’s son-in-law Arora had visited them January and brought cooked fish for them. “After we registered the case, Arora was interrogated in which he admitted to have procured thallium and also administering it to his mother-in-law Anita, wife Divya, father-in-law Devender Mohan and sister-in-law Priyanka to take revenge,” DCP (west) Urvija Goel said. Thallium was recovered from his house at Greater Kailash, the DCP said.

Wanted to take revenge: Accused 
Arora decided to take revenge from wife because she aborted their child by taking her parents’ help and without consulting him. He had thought that unborn child was his dead father’s reincarnation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thallium Delhi crime Delhi Police poisoning Saddam Hussein Varun Arora
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp