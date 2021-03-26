STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mega environment conference next month to form action plan: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

“After this round-table meeting, further formulation of the action plan based on the advice of the experts will take place,” said the minister in a review meeting held with officials.

Published: 26th March 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will formulate a long-term action plan to tackle pollution based on suggestions from experts and organisations who will be holding a mega meeting next month in the national capital. According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the round-table conference will be held from April 12-13 where environmental experts and various organisations along with related government departments will formulate a long-term action plan. 

“After this round-table meeting, further formulation of the action plan based on the advice of the experts will take place,” said the minister in a review meeting held with officials. Rai has also directed the officials of the department of environment to regularly monitor all the hotspots in Delhi and also make aware all the agencies related to the construction work regarding dust pollution norms.

Last year, the minister took up an extensive campaign regarding construction sites that were not following the environmental rules, many companies were even issued heavy challans for violations. “Regular monitoring of all hot spots in Delhi should happen. I am ordering to take action on the deadline of any department whose complaint is coming in the Green War Room” added the minister.

Rai also instructed the department to make the agencies aware of the construction work so that they are aware of all the aspects related to pollution and take all kinds of precautions. “Delhi will hold a round table conference at the Secretariat. In this conference, all environmental experts and others will be called, so that we can formulate the action plan” said Rai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government environment conference
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp