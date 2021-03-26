Mega environment conference next month to form action plan: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will formulate a long-term action plan to tackle pollution based on suggestions from experts and organisations who will be holding a mega meeting next month in the national capital. According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the round-table conference will be held from April 12-13 where environmental experts and various organisations along with related government departments will formulate a long-term action plan.

“After this round-table meeting, further formulation of the action plan based on the advice of the experts will take place,” said the minister in a review meeting held with officials. Rai has also directed the officials of the department of environment to regularly monitor all the hotspots in Delhi and also make aware all the agencies related to the construction work regarding dust pollution norms.

Last year, the minister took up an extensive campaign regarding construction sites that were not following the environmental rules, many companies were even issued heavy challans for violations. “Regular monitoring of all hot spots in Delhi should happen. I am ordering to take action on the deadline of any department whose complaint is coming in the Green War Room” added the minister.

Rai also instructed the department to make the agencies aware of the construction work so that they are aware of all the aspects related to pollution and take all kinds of precautions. “Delhi will hold a round table conference at the Secretariat. In this conference, all environmental experts and others will be called, so that we can formulate the action plan” said Rai.