Delhi Metro reinforces Covid norms, to deploy more flying squads in coaches 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Metro has decided to intensify its drive to ensure commuters maintain social distancing and wear masks inside trains and on station premises, the transporter said on Thursday.

As per the existing Covid-19 safety protocol, it is mandatory for all passengers to enter station premises after thermal screening, hand sanitisation and with a face mask on. Following social distancing norms on metro premises is also a must throughout the journey period, the DMRC said in a statement.

While waiting in queues, passengers will be strictly required to wait on the marked social distancing circles or stripes. If it is found that distancing is not being followed, entry gates will be closed at those stations until distancing is ensured, the DMRC said.

Inside the trains, the number of flying squads and the frequency of checking is being increased to ensure that Covid safety protocol is strictly adhered to, and offenders will be penalised on the spot, the statement said. “Due to the strict reinforcement of the social distancing norms, the passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow for additional time of 20-30 minutes for their commute. If possible, avoiding peak-hour travel may also be opted by those who have flexibility to avoid overcrowding/long wait,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Till now around 25,000 people have been challenged since post lockdown. As part of intensified measures to contain the Covid-19 spread, entry at stations will be regulated based on social distancing on the premises, especially at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, ITO etc., during morning and evening peak hours, the DMRC said. The DMRC also directed its officials posted at stations to intensify inspection and ensure that all travel protocols are strictly complied to by both the Metro staff and the passengers, it said.