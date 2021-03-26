STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PWD to begin development of Heritage Corridor in Delhi soon

After redeveloping the 1.2-km main stretch at Chandini Chowk, the ‘heritage corridor’ work is also picking up the pace.

Published: 26th March 2021 11:02 AM

Chandni Chowk

A view of the Chandini Chowk in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After redeveloping the 1.2-km main stretch at Chandini Chowk, the ‘heritage corridor’ work is also picking up the pace. The PWD has floated tenders for appointing a consultant for the project to redevelop the 9.3-km stretch from Kashmere Gate to Jama Masjid Road. The ‘Mughal glory and heritage’ corridor was conceived in 2009, but it hit many hurdles due to various reasons. The project finally got government approval in 2019. Noted architect Pradeep Sachdeva’s firm was appointed, but it withdrew from the project after the architect’s death.

PWD officials said the process to engage a new consultant has started. The ground work will begin once the consultant is finalized. The 9.3-km heritage corridor project involves streetscaping also to beautify the stretch. The corridor includes Netaji Subhash Marg-Delhi Gate-Kashmere Gate, the phase-II development of Chandini Chowk road (facade work) and redevelopment of Jama Masjid Road.

Officials said the project will be developed in four phases instead of two as was thought earlier. “The NCT government wants to develop the area under the Shahjahanabad Re-development Corporation. The key objective is to develop roads as heritage passages and realign various civic services,” said a senior PWD official. The road re-development will entail redesigning other facilities such as IGL pipelines, BSES cables, telephone and internet wires, storm water drainage, CCTV, Wi-Fi, water supply, traffic management, pedestrian management, solid waste management and public conveniences.

“The Jama Masjid Road redevelopment consultancy was earlier assigned to Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates. The firm has submitted a DPR for the corridor which is pending approval. The intending bidders may obtain a copy of this DPR from the officials. The DPR preparation and subsequent works could be taken up in continuation of this unapproved DPR,” said PWD. Once the consultant is appointed, pre-construction work such as topographical survey, geo-technical investigation and soil testing will be done.

Under the refurbishment of Netaji Subhash Marg, the stretch from Kashmere Gate to Delhi Gate has been developed in parts — from Delhi Gate to Old Iron Bridge (0.82km) to Lothian Bridge (1.4km) to ISBT (1.10km). While under the facade restoration of buildings under phase-II of ‘Redevelopment of Chandini Chowk project’, the 1.29 km stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri mosque will be re-designed.

Besides, a 3.24-km stretch encompassing six roads will be developed at Chandini Chowk road and the adjoining area. These roads are Nayi Sarak from Town Hall to Chawri Bazar, Bali Maran Road from Balli Maran to Chawri Bazar Charkewalan, Gali Qasim Jaan from Lal Quan to Bali Maran, Rodgran from Lal Quan to Farash Khana police station, Farash Khana-GB Road to Lal Kuan and Lal Quan Main Road from Sardar Swaroop Singh Chowk to Hari Kari Chowk.

The Jama Masjid Road project, the 1.29 km stretch from Daryaganj Crossing to NS Marg ground will be redeveloped. A meeting was held last month by Urban Development and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain to expedite these projects.

Other facilities being redesigned

  • IGL pipe line
  • BSES cables
  • Telephone and internet
  • Storm water drainage system
  • CCTV
  • Wi-Fi
  • Water supply
  • Traffic management 
  • Pedestrian management
  • Solid waste management
  • Public convinces

Refurbishment of Netaji Subhash Marg

  •  Stretch from Kashmere Gate to Delhi Gate From Delhi Gate to Old Iron Bridge (0.82km) to Lothian Bridge (1.4km) to SBT (1.10km).
  •  Under phase-II 1.29 km stretch from Lal Quila to Fatehpuri Mosque
  •  24 km roads will be developed in Chandini Chowk road
  • Nai Sarak: From Town Hall to Chawri Bazar
  • Bali Maran Road: Ballimaran to Chawri Bazar Charkhewalan
  • Gali Qasim Jan: Lal Kuan to Bali Maran
  • Rodgran: Lal Kuan to Farash Khana Police station
  • Farash Khana: GB Road to Lal Kuan
  • Lal Kuan Main Road: Sardar Swaroop Singh Chowk to Hari Kari Chowk
