Support farmers, but shops, factories will be open during Bharat Bandh: Delhi traders

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front representing farmer unions, has called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Friday.

Published: 26th March 2021 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protests

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Chambers of Trade and Industry, a body representing traders in Delhi, on Thursday said shops and factories will remain open during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws.

The protest at Delhi borders will complete four months on the day.

The protest at Delhi borders will complete four months on the day.

"We discussed it with business owners and traders. Most of them said they support the demands of the farmers and the Centre should find a solution to the issue," CTI convenor Brijesh Goyal and chairman Subhash Khandelwal said in a statement.

"However, most traders want to keep their business establishments open on Friday as they have been accruing losses due to coronavirus," it said.

The traders said COVID-19 cases have started rising again, and the administration may shut down markets if the situation takes a turn for the worse, which will be detrimental for their businesses.

Chambers of Trade and Industry Farmers Protests Farm Laws Bharat Bandh
