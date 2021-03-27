STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'200 guests in open spaces, 100 in closed ones': Kejriwal government puts cap on social gatherings in Delhi

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals in the national capital.

Published: 27th March 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A health worker collects swab samples for coronavirus test at a Children’s Home in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday put a cap of 200 guests in marriage and other events at open-air venues and of 100 people for closed spaces in the city.

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals in the national capital.

Dev, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) state executive committee, said the order will be in force till April 30.

He, however, said status quo will be maintained regarding current permissible and prohibited activities in the city.

In the order, Dev said cap on the number of people in marriage, banquet hall, other gatherings and congregations, and in funeral needs to be imposed.

"In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 people, and in open spaces numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, with a ceiling of 200 people subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser," the order stated.

Delhi reported 1,558 coronavirus cases for the third day on a row on Saturday, while 10 more people, the highest in around two-and-a-half months, succumbed to the disease.

This is the highest number of cases since December 15 last year when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,254 on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

Jain said there was a logic behind the lockdown enforced earlier as nobody knew then how the virus spreads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp