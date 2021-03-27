STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cabinet nod for proposal to engage 300 AC e-buses

Under the scheme, the buses would be able to operate for a minimum of 140 km in a single charge.

Published: 27th March 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for the engagement of 300 Low Floor Fully Electric Air Conditioned buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The buses will be procured under the ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Phase-II’ Scheme of the Government of India.

“The engagement of electric buses in the DTC fleet on the OPEX Model is a major policy shift as regards the operation of buses by DTC. So far DTC has been operating only the buses owned by it. Electric-powered buses are being inducted into the DTC for the first time. The induction of 300 electric buses by DTC at a time is one of the largest engagements of electric buses by any state government or state transport undertaking (STU),” said the officials. 

Under the scheme, the buses would be able to operate for a minimum of 140 km in a single charge. The operator will provide the drivers while DTC will depute its conductors. The cost of electricity consumption for operating these buses will be borne by DTC up to an energy efficiency of 1.4 kWh/km. 

“The amount towards excess consumption of electricity for more than 1.4 kWh/km efficiency will be recovered from the operator. The cost of charging infrastructure, including the cost of charging equipment and transformer, etc. will be borne by the operator,” said the official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AC e bus Delhi bus Delhi Transport Corporation
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp