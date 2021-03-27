STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raghav Chadha writes to L-G on land for Jal Board 

Subsequently, the DDA set up a committee to prepare norms to allocate land for the DSTPs and SPSs.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chaddha (Photo | Office of Raghav Chaddha, Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to direct the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to allot land for constructing decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) and sewage pumping stations (SPSs) in the national capital.

The utility does not own land in areas where the DSTPs and the SPSs need to be installed. It had requested the Delhi government’s Revenue department and the DDA to allot land for this purpose, the AAP MLA wrote in the letter.

Subsequently, the DDA set up a committee to prepare norms to allocate land for the DSTPs and SPSs. The panel has already finalised the norms, which are yet to be notified by the DDA, he said.DJB officials have sent several letters to the DDA in this regard in the past. However, no progress has been made in the process so far, Chadha said.

“Therefore, your kind and immediate intervention is sought to direct the DDA to notify the necessary norms pertaining to land allotment and installation of DSTPs and SPSs,” the letter from Chadha read.

