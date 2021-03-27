STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police asks people to celebrate Holi at home, avoid public gatherings amid rising COVID cases

Due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during Holi and Navaratri.

Published: 27th March 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 11:21 AM

Holi__Jawahar06

It also warned of strict action against those found indulging in public celebrations during the festival. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police has appealed to people to not celebrate Holi outside, like in public grounds, parks and roads. Legal action will be taken for violating the rules, said police officials.

In an appeal to the citizens, Delhi Police spokesperson DCP Chinmoy Biswal said: "We appeal to the people of Delhi to celebrate Holi inside their house premises and not celebrate in public places like parks, grounds and roads as the pandemic has still not ended and COVID-19 cases are increasing. Delhi Police is taking strict measures to stop the spread of cases. Maintain social distancing and wear masks in public."

He added that those found guilty of violating norms will be punished. "Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued an order banning the celebrations of festivals and public gatherings. Strict and legal action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines," he added.

Traffic Police has made arrangements to ensure the safety of commuters and check drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without a helmet, performing stunts etc. "Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations," Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary.

The special traffic police teams with PCR and local police teams will be stationed on roads and strategic locations/intersections along with radar guns at vulnerable points to check violations, especially drunken driving and speeding. For violation of traffic rules, driving license will be seized and could be suspended for at least three months. 

The police said that action will also be initiated against the registered owners whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a license.

Metro services will be closed on Holi (March 29) until 2.30 pm on all lines including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Services will resume after 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines. 

