Kejriwal government offers job to brother of Delhi riot victim Ankit Sharma

Sharma was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area.

Published: 27th March 2021 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday announced that a government job will be provided to the brother of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the Delhi riots last year.

Sharma was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area.

The riots had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

A proposal in this regard was passed by the Delhi Cabinet, an official statement said.

It said the Delhi government will send this proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for final approval.

The Delhi government alleged that the BJP government had promised a job to Sharma's family member but "eventually denied any such job".

"The Bharatiya Janata Party made Delhi riots a very big issue but in the end, backtracked during the time of providing help."

"Now the Arvind Kejriwal government will be providing a government job to late Ankit Sharma's brother Ankur Sharma and the Delhi Cabinet has already passed the proposal," it said.

