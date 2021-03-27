Protocols in place to protect inter-faith couples

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The social welfare department of the Delhi government has laid down SoPs to prevent harassment of interfaith or inter-caste couples facing threats from their families, community or Khaps and provision for their protection and legal assistance. As per the Supreme Court judgement, the government has already set up a ‘special cell’ in all 15 police districts in the national capital to receive petitions or complaints of harassment and threat to the couple in need.

The cell in each district comprises the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), district social welfare officer and district women and child development officer.The five-point protocol for intake of distressed couples, proposes ‘further’ training for telecallers or executives working at government’s toll free women helpline 181, serving as 24-hour helpline for the special cells.A safe house — shelter for interfaith or inter-caste bachelor or married couples facing opposition is functional at Kingsway Camp, where three couples can be accommodated.

“The superintendent of Blind Hostel run by the social welfare department shall be responsible for boarding and lodging facility for such couples and the expense therein will be incurred by the beneficiaries as decided by superintendent and approved by department using the Blind Hostel expenses,” said an official. The SoP also mandates that the couples along with their families will be counselled through a probation officer and the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) or assistance commissioners of police (ACsP) will ensure security of the duo.

“The infrastructure and office already in place under supervision of DCW shall be utilised for said purpose of facilitation and intake. The couple sometimes requires clothing as they come without any luggage hence extra funds may be allocated to the superintendent (blind hostel) as per requisition. Transportation to pick the couple from the place of their call, (car or train) the expense shall be the duty of police,” reads the step-by-step instructions.

As per the document, free legal aid will be provided through Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to them whereas DCW will facilitate as a linkages for referring calls for legal assistance to DSLSA.The social welfare department has also formed a monitoring committee for quarterly review of the progress, follow-up and feedback of safe house and special cells.