200 water bodies to be cleaned before monsoon: Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: Delhi Water Minister and Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Satyendar Jain on Saturday said about 200 water bodies and lakes will be cleaned before monsoon. He also conducted a review meeting to take stock of the situation of 600 water bodies and directed to treat the cleaning of all of them as priority.

The minister claimed that the DJB has received multiple complaints from public and local communities that waste mismanagement by the BJP-led MCD had converted these water bodies and lakes into dumping grounds.

He reviewed the rejuvenation projects for the Paschim Vihar, Iradat, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Nistholi and Pappal Kalan lakes and instructed officials to speed up and complete the job in six months to one year.

To get the desired quantity of water of 10-12 MGD (million gallons a day) to Paschim Vihar lake area and other green belts, a dedicated pipeline will be laid from Keshopur STP to Paschim Vihar lake. Jain said that the ordinance forest near Shakurpur railway station should be supplied with treated water from the Mangolpuri common effluent treating plant.

DJB has been further directed to complete the Nazafgarh lake rejuvenation project and develop it as a pond to improve the flow of water from Najafgarh STP using natural wetlands and aeration to BOD 3 mg/L."Sludge generated from this STP will be used in Pappankala STP where surplus capacity of treatment is available. This will result in a saving of `30 crore of DJB," said officials.

Jain further instructed DJB to create two lakes in addition to the existing one spread over seven acres at Pappankalan STP. "The STP will thus have three lakes over 25 acres. These lakes will be used for polishing 40 MGD water. Most of it will be used for groundwater recharge and horticulture. This will unlock 10 acres of land inside Pappankalan STP," said officials.

Delhi Jal Board and senior officials have been asked to submit a progress report to the minister by April 10.