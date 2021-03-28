STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

200 water bodies to be cleaned before monsoon: Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain

The minister claimed that the DJB has received multiple complaints from public that poor management of waste by the BJP-led MCD had converted these water bodies into dumping grounds.

Published: 28th March 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Water Minister and Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Satyendar Jain on Saturday said about 200 water bodies and lakes will be cleaned before monsoon. He also conducted a review meeting to take stock of the situation of 600 water bodies and directed to treat the cleaning of all of them as priority.

The minister claimed that the DJB has received multiple complaints from public and local communities that waste mismanagement by the BJP-led MCD had converted these water bodies and lakes into dumping grounds.

He reviewed the rejuvenation projects for the Paschim Vihar, Iradat, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Nistholi and Pappal Kalan lakes and instructed officials to speed up and complete the job in six months to one year.

To get the desired quantity of water of 10-12 MGD (million gallons a day) to Paschim Vihar lake area and other green belts, a dedicated pipeline will be laid from Keshopur STP to Paschim Vihar lake. Jain said that the ordinance forest near Shakurpur railway station should be supplied with treated water from the Mangolpuri common effluent treating plant.

DJB has been further directed to complete the Nazafgarh lake rejuvenation project and develop it as a pond to improve the flow of water from Najafgarh STP using natural wetlands and aeration to BOD 3 mg/L."Sludge generated from this STP will be used in Pappankala STP where surplus capacity of treatment is available. This will result in a saving of `30 crore of DJB," said officials. 

Jain further instructed DJB to create two lakes in addition to the existing one spread over seven acres at Pappankalan STP. "The STP will thus have three lakes over 25 acres. These lakes will be used for polishing 40 MGD water. Most of it will be used for groundwater recharge and horticulture. This will unlock 10 acres of land inside Pappankalan STP," said officials.

Delhi Jal Board and senior officials have been asked to submit a progress report to the minister by April 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Satyendar Jain Delhi water bodies Delhi water pollution
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp