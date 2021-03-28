Religious leaders, social organisations to help boost COVID vaccination drive in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the COVID-19 vaccination drive not moving at the pace envisaged by the government, the offices of district magistrates (DMs) in the national capital are roping in residents welfare associations (RWAs), religious bodies and social organisations to encourage people to take vaccine shots.

Sub-divisional magistrates have been meeting with heads of temples, mosques, gurudwaras and also traders associations seeking their help to create awareness on vaccination programmes. The DMs have also appointed COVID Sahayak (COVID assistants) who are reaching out to city residents individually and registering them for inoculation.

Meanwhile, prosecution drives against the people who are spotted without a mask in public places have been intensified as the coronavirus cases have started rising again. On Saturday, the city recorded 1,558 new COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily count of infection cases has been hovering above 1,500-mark since Thursday.

"We have been holding frequent meetings with RWAs, religious leaders, and traders associations. Awareness camps are being organised daily with the help of RWAs. The response has been positive; people are coming forward especially after seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders taking the jab. Our teams are in the field and in constant touch with various social groups. As and when, the request comes, we provide a pick and drop facility for elderly residents who intend to visit the vaccination centre. All efforts are being monitored by the DM (northwest) Cheshta Yadav," said Mohd Rehan Raza, SDM (Saraswati Vihar).

The development assumes significance as from April 1, people who are 45 and older will be vaccinated in the city. Till Saturday, 12.14 doses of anti-COVID vaccine have been administered in Delhi, which includes more than 2.43 lakh second dosages.

On Saturday till 6 pm, a total of 33,405 people were vaccinated. "Religious and social leaders help to motivate people to come forward. We have also set up camps and are contacting temples, gurudwaras, mosques, and churches to create awareness. Because footfall at vaccination centres was low, we are sending teams of doctors to localities to convince locals," said Arvind Rana, SDM (Kotwali) of Central district.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday inspected the vaccination centres being operation at North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s health facilities such as Hindu Rao Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Polyclinic, Balak Ram Hospital and Kasturba Hospital to take stock of preparedness for the third phase of vaccination starting April 1.

Talking to the staff, the minister said that precautions are mandatory as the cases are increasing again. "A little laxity may be dangerous so follow proper protocol," he said.