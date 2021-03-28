STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tension in west Delhi after Nigerian national's death

Police said that they have found CCTV footage wherein the victim could be seen stepping out of an auto-rickshaw and sitting near a shop.

Published: 28th March 2021 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The death of a 43-year-old Nigerian national at DDU hospital on Sunday sparked violent protest in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar by his compatriots who alleged that he was assaulted by a cop.

Police have denied the allegation.

According to police, the agitated African nationals created ruckus following the death of Leohand Lyeanyi.

They broke glasses at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital.

Initially, they were around 20 to 30, but their numbers increased to 100.

The mob also attacked the local people and police personnel, they said.

The nationals also attacked officials of the High Commission of Nigeria who had come to meet them, police said.

The Nigerian protestors, however, claimed that Lyeanyi died after being lathi-charged by the police.

Denying the charges, the police maintained that the victim was not hit by them and his medico legal case (MLC) report showed no external injury on the body.

A senior police officer said they received information about Lyeanyi's death at around 3.30 am on Sunday from the DDU hospital.

He said the post-mortem report of the victim is awaited.

Police also said that they have found CCTV footage wherein the victim could be seen stepping out of an auto-rickshaw and sitting near a shop.

He then collapsed, hitting his head on the ground.

There was nobody around him, they said.

Two cases have been registered against the violent mob, police said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Nigerian National Death
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp