Of organising a crafts mela in Covid

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

We are keeping our fingers crossed every day,” says Jaya Jaitly, Presiden t of t h e Dastkari Haat Samiti (DHS), talking about the upcoming 35th edition of the Dastkari Haat Annual Craft Bazaar on April 01 at Dilli Haat. DHS has been working for the dignity and economic uplift of its members since March 1986. Jaitly admits that putting together an event in such times was difficult, now with the rising Covid case count. “First, the craftspeople requested us to organise a bazaar, so we invited 180 people to come.

Later, some of them cancelled because of Covid or they were terrified watching the Covid news on TV,” she adds. The event will witness 160-180 stalls by participating artists from across India. “The event will be different this time. We are spending less on fanfare in order to help artisans pay their rent for the stalls instead. There will be no foreign component workshop due to travel restrictions,” adds Jaitly. One highlight is the showcasing of Sari Specialists of India exhibition.

Terracotta from Odisha

“We will present 10 new designs each by 18 people to the public, which means 180 new saris. These designs have never been created before in natural block printing, dyeing, weaving, batik, shibori, and others. For this, we worked with people who are the best in their craft. Working with them has been a big feat in a Covid afflicted time.

Then, we have two upcoming websites a refurbished one: dastkarihaat.org and a new one: dastkarihaat. com for online sale of only products designed under our projects and guidance over the years that will be launched soon.” Two books, Craft Skills of India and Inspirations for Graphic Design in India, will be launched during the event. About Craft Skills of India, she says, “This 250-page book is a collective effort by the Dastkari Haat Samiti with Ankit Kumar, available as an e-copy. It is aimed at bringing forth skills to be recognised and learn that craft is not only a product, but also a skill.

We show the multiple ways a skill can be applied for many purposes.” Graphic Design in India has been written by Jaitly with Dimple Bahl, Faculty Head, Department of Graphic Design, National Institute of Fashion Technology. At the event, people will be monitered about wearing masks and maintaining distance. Covid- related paintings, shell and wood from West Bengal, miniature emboss painting from Rajasthan will also be the highlight of the show.

Also, fewer than usual cultural performances are scheduled. “There is no funding from the Ministry of Culture, and the previous sanctioned grant money has also not been fully given to us yet. Any extra expense earlier had to be shared among all participants in a spirit of self-reliance and self-sustenance. But this time we could not burden them. The aim is to restart a conversation about their skills and lives during the pandemic,” Jaitly signs off.

AT: April 1-15; 10:30am- 8:00pm ON: Dilli Haat, INA