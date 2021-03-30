STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More hospital beds being reserved for COVID patients in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Published: 30th March 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients is being increased at a few hospitals in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi reported 992 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the pathogen in the city. "In view of COVID situation developing in Del, no. of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID is being increased in a few hospitals. This will improve bed availability. We are keeping close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But people follow all precautions," Kejriwal tweeted.

The COVID-19 tally in Delhi on January 1 was over 6.25 lakh, and the fatality count was 10,557. The number of daily cases had started to come down in February.

On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily spike began to rise again in March, and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread that is again surging rapidly.

The minister had said there were enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients and it could be increased if the need arises. However, rising positivity rate is a cause of worry for the administration.

Private hospitals run out of ICU beds

Fourteen private hospitals in Delhi have run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients amid a resurgence in daily cases in the city, government data showed. Of the 787 ICU beds with ventilators in government-run and private hospitals, 278 were already occupied by 6 PM on Tuesday.

