Over 18,500 challans issued in Delhi in last five days for Covid-19 norm violation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 18,500 challans were issued and fines worth over Rs 3.18 crore imposed in the national capital for COVID-19 protocol violation in the last five days, official data released on Tuesday showed.

While the highest number of challans issued was in North Delhi district, the lowest was in East Delhi district, it showed.

The report on enforcement actions for strict implementation of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour has been compiled on the basis of data received from 11 revenue districts pertaining to action taken from March 25 to 29.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital on March 29 on account of Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

The data showed that a sum of Rs 1.66 crore has already been collected as fines for violation of the norms.

The number of challans issued on March 25 was 4,018, followed by 3,877 the next day, 4,034 on March 27, 3,834 on March 28 and 2,758 on March 29, it added.

A total of 1,413 challans were issued in the Central district, followed by 2,577 in New Delhi district, 3,229 in North district, 941 in North East district, 1,209 in North West district, 1,413 in South district, 1,489 in South East district, 1,961 in South West district, 1,913 in Shahadra district, 809 in East district and 1,559 in West district, the data stated.

Delhi recorded 1,904 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest in around three and a half months.

On Tuesday, the city registered 992 new infections.

The COVID-19 caseload in Delhi on January 1 was over 6.25 lakh and the count of fatalities stood at 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February.

On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

However, the daily spike started to rise again in March, and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

The minister had said there were enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients and it could be increased if the need arises.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".