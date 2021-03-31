STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP launches help cell to resolve residents' complaints related to government, civic bodies

An office bearer of the Delhi BJP or a senior functionary such as MLA or mayor, will be available at the cell every day or on a designated day for certain hours to meet the visitor.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta performs puja during the inauguration of the assistance cell on Tuesday

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta performs puja during the inauguration of the assistance cell. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP's Delhi unit has formed a sahyog prakoshth (assistance cell) at the party headquarters to facilitate city residents, especially party workers, who are unable to get their complaints related to governments and civic bodies resolved.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday launched the cell in the presence of senior party leaders including leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and party vice president Ashok Goel.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary of Delhi BJP, termed it an effective mechanism to resolve the issues of common people, who have to run from pillar to post in the absence of proper guidance. 

"A sahyog prakosth is already functioning at the party’s national headquarters, where a minister or senior leader regularly sits to listen to the grievances. Similar cell has also started at the Pradesh office. Sometimes, locals approached party leaders at booth or district level with their complaints and they are not able to get the problems resolved. The complaints are related to corporations, state government offices or central government officers sometimes. This cell will go a long way to minimise sufferings of people," said Chahal.

As per the arrangement, an office bearer of the Delhi BJP or a senior functionary such as MLA or mayor, will be available at the cell every day or on a designated day for certain hours to meet the visitors. 

"The functionary will give a patient hearing to the complainant. Issues pertaining to the central government, state government and corporations will be solved. The party had similar arrangements in the past also. Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and former union minister Vijay Goel had served as conveners of the cell," said Chahal. Gupta has appointed Jai Bhagwan and Gulshan Virmani as conveners of the cell.

New excise policy ploy to fill AAP's coffers, says BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the AAP. In a statement, Gupta said that the BJP will not allow Delhi to become "the capital of alcohol".

There was no immediate reaction available from the AAP on the BJP's charge. Gupta said, "The new excise policy is only meant to increase political funding to the AAP and revenue of the government. In one go, the state government has raised commission on liquor to 10 per cent and this way they have ensured the party gets Rs 1,000 crore fund in its coffers."

Gupta added that the government is "hell bent upon drowning the youngsters of Delhi into alcoholism". "The BJP will oppose it tooth and nail and not allow any new shop. The new policy is aimed more at pushing Delhiites into alcoholism rather than at increasing its revenue," he said.

