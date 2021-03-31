STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Delhi; 16 arrested

The accused procured details of the US residents by using illegal techniques, VOIP calling and caller ID spoofing.

Call Centre

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police busted a fake call centre in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar and arrested 16 people who were allegedly engaged in duping US citizens by pretending to be tech supporters of e-commerce giant Amazon, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused procured details of the US residents by using illegal techniques, VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) calling and caller ID spoofing.

They then approached these residents on the pretext of providing them technical support by pretending to be tech supporters of Amazon, police said.

The accused may have duped the victims of crores of rupees, they said, adding that the investigation is on in the matter.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the call centre where several callers were engaged in making and receiving international calls. One Taranjot Singh, the manager and Krishna Gurung, the senior executive of the firm, were supervising the activities.

"During questioning, they admitted that they were engaged in calling foreign (US) nationals and impersonating as tech supporters of Amazon through VOIP calls," Urvija Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said.

The accused used to dupe the victims with pre-recorded threatening robocalls claiming to be from Amazon and tell the recipients that suspicious transactions had taken place in their Amazon accounts.

They then deceitfully persuaded them to resolve the issue through their Amazon accounts linked to credit/debit cards, claiming those to be dummy transactions and part of the verification process, the officer said.

The police also recovered 25 computers, internet distribution switches, internet routers, 18 mobile phones and other incriminating data from the computers and mobile phones.

