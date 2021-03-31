STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Mere presence can't justify further jail': Court grants bail to man accused of Republic Day riots

The court also said that no active role as instigator or attacker on the police personnel has been assigned to the arrested person.

Published: 31st March 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police chase away protesters and farmers who had reached the Red Fort after the Republic Day parade in Delhi

Police chase away protesters and farmers who had reached the Red Fort after the Republic Day parade in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has granted bail to a man in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws, saying mere presence and climbing on a wall at the Red Fort by the accused cannot justify his further incarceration.

Additional Sessions Judge Charu Aggarwal granted the relief to Akashpreet Singh on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount in the matter. The court said presently, the only material against Singh with the prosecution was his photographs at the spot, that is Red Fort, showing that he was climbing at the wall. 

"No active role as instigator or attacker on the police personnel has been assigned to the applicant (Singh) in the alleged crime.  At this stage of the matter, mere presence and climbing on the wall by the accused cannot justify his further incarceration as he is already in judicial custody since February 3, 2021. Investigation qua him is already completed," it said in its order on March 22.

Singh's counsel claimed that he was falsely implicated in the matter and no active role has been assigned to him in the alleged crime.

His lawyer further argued that he was allegedly a victim of the crime since he suffered a firearm injury and other injuries in the incident, while he was distributing water to the people near the spot.

