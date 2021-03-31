Open to approaching Supreme Court against GNCTD Bill: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is open to approaching the Supreme Court for legally challenging the GNCTD Amendment Bill, senior Delhi minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. All legal remedies are being considered to contest the Bill, the minister added.

"Going to Supreme Court is one of the legal options we are exploring. Because if an order of SC has been overturned by Parliament, then it’s an option (to challenge it). But the final decision will be taken after we look at all other legal options," said the minister.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP leadership are vehemently opposed to the Bill, terming it as "unconstitutional". The ruling party accused the BJP of trying to curtail the powers of the elected government by overriding the Supreme Court ruling of 2018.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Sunday granted assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which gives greater powers to the Lieutenant Governor over the elected government.

The Bill makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action. AAP and L-G Anil Baijal have often clashed over jurisdiction of powers.