Over 38000 in Delhi receive vaccine shots for COVID-19, no case of AEFI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 38,000 beneficiaries in the national capital received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday and none of them have reported adverse events so far, officials said. In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 5,393 beneficiaries received the shots, while 22,920 senior citizens got their first jabs, an official said.

The second dose of the vaccine was given to 6,702 people, he said, adding that 2,306 frontline workers and 1,539 healthcare workers got their first shots.

A total of 38,860 people were vaccinated across the city and no case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, officials said. Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since March 22.

Delhi reported 992 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent, while four more persons succumbed to the pathogen, the health department said.