Capital crisis: 35-year-old Delhi doctor on COVID duty dies by suicide

DCP said, "From preliminary investigation, a suicide note was addressed to his family and friends in which the deceased has wished well for all his known persons."

Published: 01st May 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old resident doctor at Saket's Max Hospital committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan inside his house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.  The deceased was identified as Dr Vivek Rai. The doctor lived with his wife.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar police station at 11.16 pm on Friday.
ASI Jagdish Kumar reached the spot and found out that a person was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a saree.

DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur said a Crime team was called to the spot and the scene was inspected. A thorough search of the room was made and a suicide note was found wherein no allegation was made against anybody by the deceased.

The body of the deceased was shifted to AIIMS mortuary and a post-mortem was conducted. The body has been handed over to the cousin of the deceased. The DCP said, "The preliminary investigation has revealed that the suicide note was addressed to the deceased’s family and friends."

"The deceased wished well for all his known persons. No reason for suicide has been mentioned. We are continuing a further probe," said the police officer. A ex- president of the IMA alleged that the doctor was doing Covid duty and was dealing with ICU patients daily. He was frustrated about his pateints dying.

