COVID-19: Traders in Delhi put self-imposed lockdown till May 10

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traders in the national capital have decided to extend lockdown voluntarily till May 10 as Covid count is increasing unabatedly. The Delhi government had imposed lockdown on April 19 which was later extended upto May 3. In spite of all the efforts by the Central and Delhi governments, there has been a constant rise in cases each day.

Therefore given the dismal and dilapidated medical facilities, the traders associations have decided to keep markets closed till May 10, said a statement by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday. "The COVID situation in Delhi is quite horrible and under these circumstances it is not possible for the traders to open the shops," it added.

The decision to keep shutter down was taken following a video conference meeting in which leading trade leaders of about 150 prominent associations of the city participated. Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, said that traders are hopeful; Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal would extend the lockdown.

“It has been observed that despite lockdown, people are on the roads and moving without any check. It is a serious lapse and therefore it needs to be ensured that lockdown is strictly followed. The opening of markets will be much detrimental not only for the traders, their employees but for the customers and directly challenge their health,” he said.

Khandelwal informed that associations were worried about high positivity rate and hence, it would not be inappropriate to open shops. Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (CCSVM), said, "The medical system is already under pressure. Therefore, we have decided to impose voluntary lockdown. Latest notice by the ministry of home affairs also mandates to keep all markets closed till May 31. At present, we have decided to May 10 and meet next week to think about future courses."