COVID vaccination for people aged 18-44 years to start from Monday: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister visited a vaccination centre at Saraswati Vihar for a 'symbolic launch' of the nationwide drive to inoculate people aged 18 years and above against the viral disease.

Published: 01st May 2021 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 08:16 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Inoculation of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 will begin in Delhi from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday, saying 4.5 lakh vaccine doses have been received by the city government.

The chief minister visited a vaccination centre at Saraswati Vihar for a "symbolic launch" of the nationwide drive to inoculate people aged 18 years and above against the viral disease. "Vaccination for the citizens in the age group of 18-44 years will begin in Delhi from May 3. We have already received 4.5 lakh vaccines and are distributing those to all the districts," he said.

Kejriwal urged people not to queue up outside the vaccination centres, saying walk-ins are not allowed yet. "I appeal to everyone, vaccination is not walk-in yet, so please do not queue up at the centres. Everyone will be given appointments and should get their registration done online," the chief minister said.

The chief minister said that the vaccination drive will be geared up as soon as the national capital receives more consignments of the vaccines. "In one way, today is symbolic as the vaccination drive has started only at one centre from today onwards for those between 18-44 years. From May 3, the vaccination drive will begin on a large scale in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal said vaccination centres would be set up on a large scale and those eligible must come forward to take the jab. The Delhi government is expected to procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and the first tranche of three lakh doses will be delivered by May 3.

The Delhi government has also sought a supply schedule from the manufacturer for the remaining doses which are to be delivered over the next three months.  It also said samples of supplies from each batch may be chosen at the point of supply or distribution storage points for testing and sent to empanelled laboratories.

