Delhi police comfort brother-sister duo, hand them over to relative after both parents die of COVID

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the time of despair, the Delhi Police is not only helping the needy with food, transporting oxygen cylinders and performing the last rites of victims, but has also reached out to several children who have slipped into depression after losing one or both of their parents or friends to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In one such incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Atul Kumar Thakur said the police had been keeping an eye on two youngsters, residents of CR Park, who lost their parents to the deadly infection within a gap of one day.

Recently, the police received information that the siblings may try to commit suicide. The DCP added that the police also received calls from their friends informing them that the brother-sister duo was depressed since there was no one left to take care of them. Soon after, a team comprising sub-inspectors Jitender, Annu and Jagdish, under the supervision of inspector Ved Prakash, reached their residence.

According to the police, Sanjeev Phuken, 53, had died on April 28 at Kant Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, while his wife Momi Phukan, 45, succumbed to COVID-19 at Vimhans Hospital in Lajpat Nagar.

"Stranded in their house Sunmita (20) and Arunab (18) were in a state of shock and depression. When the police team reached their south Delhi residence, they were in very poor condition as they did not have any food in the last three-four days. They were rescued and sent for counselling," said the DCP.

As an initial, response, the police team immediately gave them food, water and juice. "Meanwhile, their relatives in Gurugram were informed and they are being sent to their native place at Narikal Basti in Guwahati," added the police.

The police said that the Sanjeev was cremated in Faridabad, while Momi's funeral was conducted under the supervision of the hospital and local administrative authorities as per COVID protocols.

Those who want to help can also call 1098 – the Childline number, which also alerts Child Welfare Committees. The 24-hour toll-free helpline of the Women & Child Development Ministry has seen a 50% increase in distress calls from regular call volumes in 2020.

