Delhi Work Advisory Board approves 500-bed COVID care facility at Ram Lila Maidan

NEW DELHI: Amid a rising demand for hospital beds in the national capital, the Delhi Work Advisory Board has approved the bids for setting up 500-bed COVID care facility at Ram Lila Maidan near LNJP and GTB hospitals and has directed to complete the work within 12-15 days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a COVID care facility at Ram Lila Maidan. He had also announced re-starting the Sardar Patel COVID care centre and hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas Bhati, Chattarpur.

In a meeting of the board under the chairmanship of PWD engineer-in-chief Shashi Kant, the PWD approved the tender and award of work. The estimated cost of setting up the facility at main Ram Lila ground at LNJP and at Ram Lila Maidan at GTB is Rs 41.30 crore. The facility is developed only for Covid patients.

At Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, 200 beds will be added. With the peak summer ahead, PWD is also working on air conditioning and will be setting up donning/doffing stations, partitioning and roofing. Zones will be created with signs and nursing stations will be created for the staff.

The estimated cost for COVID care facility at Chattarpur is Rs 30.69 crore. "It involves composite work, including civil and electrical items. The timeline for completion of work is 20 days. However, we’ll ensure the work is completed in 12-15 days," said an official.

The national capital on Thursday had recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi had recorded over 300 deaths.

