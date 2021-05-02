Delhi Police with Civil Lines RWA start care centre with 20 beds and oxygen

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In order to help reduce the burden on hospitals and existing COVID care facilities, Delhi Police in collaboration Civil Lines Resident Welfare Association has developed a set-up with 20 beds with oxygen to treat patients in emergency and also pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and mild cases.

"Last year, the health ministry directed the RWAs to set up small Covid care facilities with their own resources. Following this, and viewing the excessive pressure on existing hospitals in the city and unmatched gap of demand and supply of hospital beds, Delhi Police North District team motivated the RWAs to set up a centre," said a senior Delhi Police officer.

The Civil Lines RWA came forward and expressed willingness to provide resources and start a small emergency oxygen therapy/health care centre named 'Sanjivani'. A dedicated space at Gange Girls Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, has been created to establish the unit of 20 beds where patients will be receive emergency care under the supervision of doctors.

Dr Chander Parkash from Gauri Nursing Home, Malka Ganj, and his team will visit the centre and take care of the patients, said the police.

The centre has also been provided with an ambulance, 17 oxygen concentrators. In addition, 20 beds with mattresses, 40 bed sheets with pillow covers, 20 pillows, 20 dustbins, 20 electric kettles, 20 steamers, 20 plastic stools, 20 steel glasses, 20 steel thalis, 20 steel spoons, 20 steel bowls and other things have been arranged for the patients.

All these have been put together by the Civil Lines RWA and the North District team of Delhi Police. "Due to the rising cases, beds in the city are full. Thus, to help each other and the needy, RWAs should come forward and help each other in such times of crisis," said a police official.

Delhi Police helpline number

Delhi Police has set up a COVID-19 helpline 23469900 where people can complain about malpractices such as overcharging by ambulances, fake medicines, black marketing, hoarding of medicines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment, harassment at cremation ground and other places.