STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police with Civil Lines RWA start care centre with 20 beds and oxygen

A dedicated space at Gange Girls Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, has been created to establish the unit of 20 beds where patients will be receive emergency care under the supervision of doctors.

Published: 02nd May 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

The 20-bedded facility was made functional by the Delhi Police and the Civil Lines Resident Welfare Association

The 20-bedded facility was made functional by the Delhi Police and the Civil Lines Resident Welfare Association. (Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI:  In order to help reduce the burden on hospitals and existing COVID care facilities, Delhi Police in collaboration Civil Lines Resident Welfare Association has developed a set-up with 20 beds with oxygen to treat patients in emergency and also pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and mild cases. 

"Last year, the health ministry directed the RWAs to set up small Covid care facilities with their own resources. Following this, and viewing the excessive pressure on existing hospitals in the city and unmatched gap of demand and supply of hospital beds, Delhi Police North District team motivated the RWAs to set up a centre," said a senior Delhi Police officer. 

The Civil Lines RWA came forward and expressed willingness to provide resources and start a small emergency oxygen therapy/health care centre named 'Sanjivani'. A dedicated space at Gange Girls Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, has been created to establish the unit of 20 beds where patients will be receive emergency care under the supervision of doctors.

Dr Chander Parkash from Gauri Nursing Home, Malka Ganj, and his team will visit the centre and take care of the patients, said the police.

The centre has also been provided with an ambulance, 17 oxygen concentrators. In addition, 20 beds with mattresses, 40 bed sheets with pillow covers, 20 pillows, 20 dustbins, 20 electric kettles, 20 steamers, 20 plastic stools, 20 steel glasses, 20 steel thalis, 20 steel spoons, 20 steel bowls and other things have been arranged for the patients.

All these have been put together by the Civil Lines RWA and the North District team of Delhi Police. "Due to the rising cases, beds in the city are full. Thus, to help each other and the needy, RWAs should come forward and help each other in such times of crisis," said a police official. 

Delhi Police helpline number  

Delhi Police has set up a COVID-19 helpline 23469900 where people can complain about malpractices such as overcharging by ambulances, fake medicines, black marketing, hoarding of medicines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical equipment, harassment at cremation ground and other places. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Civil Lines Resident Welfare Association COVID care facility COVID19 Coronavirus Sanjivani
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp