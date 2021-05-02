STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No oxygen sans prescription: Delhi Disaster Management Authority to all district magistrates

Published: 02nd May 2021 09:26 AM

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst chaos triggered by short supply of oxygen, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all district magistrates to deploy teams at refilling centres and plants to ensure that the life-saving gas is not sold without prescriptions.

The teams will remain stationed round the clock. Instructions have been issued to put effective crowd management in place for strict adherence of protocols as high footfall is being witnessed at those sites.

"The medical oxygen IP shall be sold by the retailers/refillers strictly in accordance with their license conditions. Regarding the requirements of hospitals/ambulances etc, the medical oxygen IP retailing/  refilling units (while duly complying with their license conditions), shall mandatorily check before selling  (a) copy ID Card of the person receiving the oxygen, authorisation letter from the institution (hospital/ambulances, etc.) for which the Oxygen is being sought and record of the type/number of cylinders refilled," says the order signed by DDAM's additional chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Goyal.

