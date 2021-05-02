STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Penalise oxygen hoarders: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Published: 02nd May 2021 08:33 AM

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (Photo| ANI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday directed senior officers to take strict action against those who are overcharging for ambulances and indulging in black marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen, critical for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a statement said. 

According to the statement, Shrivastava reviewed the enforcement of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital and action taken against hoarding or black marketing of medicines or oxygen cylinders during a virtual meeting on Saturday. 

District DCPs were instructed to activate robust human intelligence mechanism with deployment of decoy customer in order to unearth the entire chain, it said. Taking cognisance of some inputs, Shrivastava also told the DCPs to act strongly against overcharging by ambulances and any harassment caused to people at cremation grounds, the statement said. 

“The court orders for release of seized medicine and oxygen cylinders be taken so that the seized articles could be used by needy patients. At the same time, the charge sheets of arrested people in such cases should be prepared promptly and submitted in the court within minimal time period,” he said. 

Emphasis was also given to sensitise cyber cells to check online frauds reportedly being committed in the name of arranging oxygen, medicines, medical equipments, etc, the statement said. 

