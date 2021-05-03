STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Huma Qureshi drops first look from Army Of The Dead

Huma Qureshi has shared her first look from Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. She plays Geeta, a mother to an estranged daughter.

Published: 03rd May 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Huma Qureshi has shared her first look from Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. She plays Geeta, a mother to an estranged daughter. The post-apocalyptic zombie/ heist thriller is led by Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and others.

The post-apocalyptic zombie/heist thriller is releasing on Netflix on May 21. Sharing the poster, Huma wrote that she stands by her country in this difficult hour. “My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them.”

“With a heavy heart, however, in keeping with my duties as a professional, I share my work for all of you to view. ‘Army of the Dead’, the Zack Synder film I shot through 2019. Releasing on May 14th in select theatres and on 21st May Netflix.”

She ended by urging everyone to stay safe and follow precautions, while dedicating her work to those “who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace.” Zack Snyder also shared the character posters on his Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp