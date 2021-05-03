Huma Qureshi drops first look from Army Of The Dead

By Express News Service

Huma Qureshi has shared her first look from Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. She plays Geeta, a mother to an estranged daughter. The post-apocalyptic zombie/ heist thriller is led by Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and others.

The post-apocalyptic zombie/heist thriller is releasing on Netflix on May 21. Sharing the poster, Huma wrote that she stands by her country in this difficult hour. “My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them.”

“With a heavy heart, however, in keeping with my duties as a professional, I share my work for all of you to view. ‘Army of the Dead’, the Zack Synder film I shot through 2019. Releasing on May 14th in select theatres and on 21st May Netflix.”

She ended by urging everyone to stay safe and follow precautions, while dedicating her work to those “who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace.” Zack Snyder also shared the character posters on his Twitter.