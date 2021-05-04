STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court says ‘Publicity Interest Litigations’ not on

The court said the plea was filed based on someone’s tweet without trying to find out under RTI whether there has been any misuse of the funds.

Published: 04th May 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday came down on several petitioners for filing “publicity interest litigations” on various issues, like regulating news reporting of Covid issues and investigating the alleged misuse of the Lt Governor-Chief Minister Relief Fund, saying these were filed without any homework and imposed costs on some of them.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said some of these pleas appeared to be filed on ideas which came to the petitioners’ minds while having tea or walking on the road. “Chai peete peete idea aaya toh socha file karo PIL (while having tea you had an idea and decided to file a PIL). That is not how it is done. You may have an idea while walking on the road.

You have to do some homework and then file the petition,” the bench said while dismissing with cost of Rs 50,000 a PIL seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged siphoning off of amounts donated by the public in the Lieutenant Governor-Chief Minister Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief. The court said the plea was filed based on someone’s tweet without trying to find out under RTI whether there has been any misuse of the funds.

It said the petitioner made allegations that monies from it were used in advertisements by the Delhi government. Delhi government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi told the court that not a penny can be spent from that fund on advertisements. The court said it appeared to be a motivated plea and directed that the costs imposed be deposited in favour of the legal services authority within four weeks.

Another plea, by an organisation founded by DU students, had sought directions to the Delhi government to take an undertaking from patients, who want plasma, that they will donate plasma and that too within 14 to 28 days after testing negative. The court dismissed the plea by Think Act Rise Foundation with costs of Rs 10,000 saying it cannot direct the Delhi government for making it compulsory for patients to donate plasma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp