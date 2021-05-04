Oral observations important, can’t stop media from reporting them, SC tells EC

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said the media is a powerful watchdog in democracy and cannot be stopped from reporting any court hearing. The observation by the bench came on the Election Commission’s plea challenging the Madras High Court remark of the murder charges.

“We cannot say that the media will not report the discussion that takes place in court. The discussion that takes place is in as much public interest as the final order of the court. The discussion in court is a dialogue between the bar and the bench.

The media is a very powerful watchdog in protecting the sanctity of this process,” a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said. He added: “We don’t want to demoralise high courts as they are vital pillars of democracy.”

The top court asked the EC to take the Madras HC’s observations in the right spirit. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, had sought that the media should not be allowed to report on oral observations of the court and that no criminal complaint can be filed based on oral observations of the court.