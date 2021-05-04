STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Week after launch, ITBP-run COVID centre remains under-utilised due to lack of oxygen, medicines

Official data accessed by PTI showed that as on Sunday, only 350 oxygen beds (out of the total 500) were operational at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC).

Published: 04th May 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

People over 18 years of age wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at Radha Soami Satsang, India's largest COVID-19 vaccination centre, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opened a week ago to tackle the rise in coronavirus patients here, the ITBP-run COVID-19 care centre has been able to operationalise only 350 of its 500 sanctioned beds due to a shortfall in the required quota of oxygen and a lack of medicines, officials said on Tuesday.

The second wave of the coronavirus has put huge pressure on the country's health system, with several states reeling under a shortage of beds, oxygen, medicines and equipment.

Official data accessed by PTI showed that as on Sunday, only 350 oxygen beds (out of the total 500) were operational at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC).

The data also showed that the facility in south Delhi's Chattarpur area was getting less than half of its sanctioned quota of liquid medical oxygen at 2.99 metric tonnes, instead of 6.55 metric tonnes.

The SPCCC, which is being run by the medical wing of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), began operations on April 26 on the premises of the Radha Soami Beas after the Centre, on the request of the Delhi government, sanctioned its establishment to cater to COVID-19 patients.

Officials involved in the running of the centre said the hands of ITBP doctors and paramedics are tied as required oxygen is not available.

Besides this, there are also other issues such as shortage of medicines, they said.

The overall functioning of the centre is also dismal as only 309 beds are occupied, as per data tabulated till the first half of Tuesday.

Data also showed that since its operationalisation last week, 720 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the SPCCC, which has no intensive care unit (ICU) or ventilator bed facilities.

Out of these, 301 patients have been discharged on grounds like leave against medical advice (LAMA), discharge on request (DOR) and discharge upon treatment.

Fifty-seven patients were referred to hospitals that can handle serious cases, while over 50 patients have died at the centre till now, the data showed.

"LAMA and DOR are those categories under which family members or caregivers themselves seek discharge because they do not find the centre suitable. They either get a proper hospital bed or take their patients out for a better chance somewhere else," a senior officer involved in the operations of the COVID care centre said.

"We have already written to the Delhi government to provide us the allocated quota of medical oxygen so that all 500 beds are operationalised and patients are treated in a better and streamlined manner," the officer.

The ITBP last week had issued an official statement saying that the "Delhi government has been requested to increase oxygen supply so that admissions are increased (at the SPCCC)."

"There is a huge influx of patients demanding admission but our capacity is limited by supply of oxygen," the statement had said.

Family members of some patients alleged that there is also lack of basic medicines, food and medical care at the centre.

"I shifted my relative as he was not getting proper care and no one was checking on him. Also, he was getting serious with depleting oxygen saturation and the centre does not have ICU or ventilator beds to treat serious patients," the man's family member said.

Authorities running the centre agree that there are "shortcomings" but they said that all efforts are being taken to better the facilities.

"Initially, we were taking patients who had oxygen saturation over 85 as this was the stipulated guideline of the state government keeping in mind the fact that this is a COVID care centre and not a hospital," another officer said.

"But, when a number of patients started queueing up outside and they needed some oxygen support walk-in admissions were opened," he said.

Efforts were made to stabilise those patients whose oxygen levels fluctuated between 80-85 but for that one needs "un-interrupted oxygen which is not available," the officer said.

Things are being streamlined but the centre remains "under-utilised", he said, adding that efforts are being made to source oxygen from some vendors in Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh and other locations.

The work to install 150 ventilator beds at the facility, after these were recently sanctioned by the Prime Minister's Office, is also in progress, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown ITBP Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp