Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews newly-installed oxygen plants

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri to inquire and review oxygen supply.

The hospital has recently got an oxygen plant imported from France, having capacity of refilling at least 80-100 big cylinders every.

This plant will ensure a sustained supply of oxygen for all oxygenated and ICU beds. At present, the facility has 300 beds of which 118 beds have been allocated to Covid patients.

Sisodia also interacted with patients in the Covid ward. Later, he also reviewed gas plant at at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Complex in east Delhi.

“The Covid facility at the Commonwealth Games Centre is fully functional. While the bed capacity at CWG is 500, we were unable to meet the capacity due to shortage of oxygen. Soon after, we took swift action and installed an oxygen plant. The oxygen plant is operational and the current occupancy of patients at CWG is 175. We are hoping and waiting for the oxygen supply to increase in Delhi so that all 500 beds at the centre can be occupied,” he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited other Covid care centres at Ramlila Maidan. “I take great pride in our doctors, who are tirelessly and relentlessly working towards saving the lives of citizens and emerging as true warriors in our fight against this deadly virus.

Delhi Government’s commitment to defeat Covid-19 sees no bounds and we are doing everything in our capacity to reduce this surge. I appeal to our citizens to follow lockdown protocols and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Let us together win this fight against Covid-19,” Sisodai said.