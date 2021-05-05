STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviews newly-installed oxygen plants

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri to inquire and review oxygen supply.

Published: 05th May 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits a mini oxygen plant at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits a mini oxygen plant at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri to inquire and review oxygen supply.

The hospital has recently got an oxygen plant imported from France, having capacity of refilling at least 80-100 big cylinders every.

This plant will ensure a sustained supply of oxygen for all oxygenated and ICU beds. At present, the facility has 300 beds of which 118 beds have been allocated to Covid patients.

Sisodia also interacted with patients in the Covid ward. Later, he also reviewed gas plant at at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Complex in east Delhi.

“The Covid facility at the Commonwealth Games Centre is fully functional. While the bed capacity at CWG is 500, we were unable to meet the capacity due to shortage of oxygen. Soon after, we took swift action and installed an oxygen plant. The oxygen plant is operational and the current occupancy of patients at CWG is 175. We are hoping and waiting for the oxygen supply to increase in Delhi so that all 500 beds at the centre can be occupied,” he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited other Covid care centres at Ramlila Maidan. “I take great pride in our doctors, who are tirelessly and relentlessly working towards saving the lives of citizens and emerging as true warriors in our fight against this deadly virus.

Delhi Government’s commitment to defeat Covid-19 sees no bounds and we are doing everything in our capacity to reduce this surge. I appeal to our citizens to follow lockdown protocols and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Let us together win this fight against Covid-19,” Sisodai said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Oxygen Plants COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp