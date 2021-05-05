Maximum temperature on rise in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced a hot Tuesday as the maximum temperature settled at 41.6 degrees Celsius, three points above the season’s average, Met officials said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the national capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD officials, a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of lightning is expected in the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “moderate” category. The air quality index (AQI) was 170 at 7.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board.