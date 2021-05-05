STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Where’s all the foreign Covid aid, asks Delhi High Court

Court says equipment meant for people, not to be kept in boxes after amicus curiae raises concern on distribution

Published: 05th May 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that foreign aid, in terms of medical equipment, is meant for the benefit of the people suffering from COVID-19 and not meant to be kept in boxes at some institution to become “junk”.

“When the government has received it as medical aid, it is meant to help the people. It is not meant to remain in boxes somewhere and become junk,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.
The observation came after amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao expressed concerns regarding the manner of distribution of the medical equipment, received as aid, by the Centre and Delhi government. He said that Lady Hardinge Medical College received around 260 oxygen concentrators when it did not require that much.

He said that such random and arbitrary distribution of the equipment may lead to a situation where it is not sent to the right quarters which actually need it. The bench said the concern expressed by the amicus “deserves consideration” and directed the Centre to verify the position on the ground with regard to distribution of foreign aid to various hospitals.

The court also asked the Centre to consider distributing the equipment to voluntary organisations, like Gurdwaras and NGOs, who are rendering public service. “One must not forget that the equipment received as foreign aid is meant for the people and, therefore, should be available to them. No purpose would be served by them remaining stacked in boxes in some institution and not being available’for use where they are most required,” the bench said.

Towards the conclusion of the first half of the day’s hearing, the central government told the bench that it will provide to the amicus the standard operating procedure (SOP) evolved by it for distribution of the foreign aid. In the past five days, 25 flights loaded with 300 tonnes of emergency Covid-19 relief supplies have landed in India’s capital from around the world. The supplies include 5,500 oxygen concentrators, 3,200 oxygen cylinders and 1,36,000 remdesivir injections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Coronavirus COVID-19 delhi lockdown
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp