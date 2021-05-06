Can vaccinate all in 3 months if get jabs, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday indicated that the city doesn’t have enough Covid vaccine doses and added if required quantity is ensured; vaccination could be completed within three months. “The youth are coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated. If the vaccine is provided in sufficient quantity, we can achieve our target of vaccinating the entire Delhi in three months.

The process has started successfully but more supply of vaccines is the fundamental requirement right now,” said Kerjiwal after his visit to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Rajendra Nagar where reviewed the inoculation drive.“In Delhi, the vaccination drive has begun in both the private sector and in the government sector. We have received a very less quantity of vaccines.

Now the kind of infrastructure we have developed based on that we can ramp up the vaccination drive within 24 hours. I am very hopeful that we can reach that target but for that proper supply, sufficient supply of vaccines should be ensured,” he added. On possibilities of lockdown extension, the CM said that restrictions would continue on the basis of the situation. “Right now the citizens of Delhi want this lockdown to continue to stop the spread of this virus,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is also working on increasing the number of oxygen beds across Delhi. We are arranging more and more oxygen concentrator and oxygen cylinders to run these dates. The CM also said that the government is working hand-in-hand with the Central government on the issue of oxygen supply and within some days the situation would improve.

He said that the government was continuously monitoring the demand for oxygen. Referring to deaths of patients in some hospitals due to short supply of life saving gas, Kejriwal said that there were some unfortunate incidents but right now they are working round the clock to ensure that thre are no fatalities in Delhi due to lack of oxygen.

PIL in HC for priority to disabled in vaccination

A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to treat persons with disabilities (PWD) on priority and make special provisions for vaccinating them against Covid irrespective of their age. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Health and Delhi government. The plea has said that PWD have higher risk of contracting the virus as they require close contact with others due to personal care needs.

Allow import of self test kits, seeks plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and Delhi government to reply on a PIL seeking ramping up of testing in the city, import of self testing kits and ban on sale of fake or faulty N95 masks. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ministries of Home Affairs and Health as well as the Delhi government and sought their stand on the petition, filed by lawyer Shweta Singh, which also seeks priority in vaccination to those who have not tested Covid positive in the last four months.