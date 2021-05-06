STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital crisis: Delhi sees over 1,349 per cent jump in COVID containment zones in past one month

Northeast Delhi has 600 containment zones closely followed by East Delhi (504) which has the lowest number of such zones.

Published: 06th May 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

A worker, wearing PPE kit, does cleaning works at the COVID Care Centre at Commonwealth Games Village, in New Delhi

A worker, wearing PPE kit, does cleaning works at the COVID Care Centre at Commonwealth Games Village, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital has witnessed a staggering 1,349 per cent jump in the number of its COVID-19 containment zones in the past one month, with South Delhi accounting for the maximum 21,172 such zones out of the total 47,704, according to official figures.

Delhi had 3,291 containment zones on April 6.

The number shot up to a staggering 47,704 -- an increase of over 1,349 per cent -- by Tuesday.

According to data from the city government's revenue department, south Delhi has the maximum number of 21,172 containment zones -- nearly 45 per cent of the total -- followed by central Delhi (7,114), New Delhi (4,946) and southwest Delhi (3,238).

Out of the 11 districts in the national capital, seven have less than 3,000 containment zones.

These are North Delhi (2,801), West Delhi (2,525), Southeast Delhi (2,027), Northwest Delhi (1,487), Shahdara (1,290), Northeast Delhi (600) and East Delhi (504).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi has had a total of 65,527 containment zones, with South Delhi recording 22,546, the highest in the city.

Of these, 17,823 have been de-contained.

There are 42,244 active containment zones in the city.

In compliance with the Union Health Ministry regulations, an area or building is marked as a containment zone when three or more COVID-19 positive cases are reported there.

To prevent further contamination, more stringent restrictions are imposed in these areas.

Delhi recorded 20,960 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 311 related fatalities which pushed the total number of cases in the city to 1,253,902 and the death toll to 18,063.

