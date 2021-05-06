STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DTC depots to turn oxygen cylinder hubs as part of common pool

The common pool will be boosted phase-wise with more cylinders obtained through procurement, donations as well as those seized during the raids by authorities.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government is setting up a ‘common cylinder pool’ in each district to ensure timely medical oxygen availability to Covid patients recuperating in home isolation. The pool will also be used to meet the emergency needs of hospitals. 

The transport department has identified Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots in all 11 districts, which will serve as the hubs where 20 oxygen cylinders each will be available initially. Also, the health and family welfare department on Sunday ordered to augment the capacity of district magistrates (DMs) for management of oxygen cylinder circulation.

The DM concerned will be responsible for judicious use of the cylinders through distribution among Covid patients in home isolation and hospitals having urgent requirement of oxygen, said the order issued by the transport department on Tuesday.  It said that the filled cylinders will be provided in lieu of empty ones, after approval of the DM concerned.

The common pool will be boosted phase-wise with more cylinders obtained through procurement, donations as well as those seized during the raids by authorities. “Initially 20 filled cylinders are being given to each district which will be issued (exchanged) in lieu of empty cylinders after approval from the DM,” the order read. 

The department has appointed depot manager as nodal persons to ensure coordination.  Instructions have also been issued for judicious use of these cylinders.  Also, the district magistrates have been authorised to create a buffer stock of 10 per cent cylinders to meet any SOS calls.

The DTC has already deployed its buses to ferry oxygen cylinders to hospitals having emergency requirements. Two depots of DTC are providing buses for carrying medical oxygen cylinders being demanded by hospitals in emergency situations, said a DTC officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government oxygen cylinder coronavirus oxygen shortage
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp