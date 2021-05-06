Mission to identify 'super-spreader' areas on in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The district administrations in the national capital have formed teams to identify areas which can potentially become ‘super spreaders’ of coronavirus infection. The teams would be deployed at various sites, including medical facilities, for listing the crowded areas.

The development came a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked the district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to conduct intensive surveys in their areas and identify potential ‘super-spreader’ sites in view of the rapid surge in coronavirus cases.

Baijal also directed the city police chief and the divisional commissioner to review the coronavirus situation daily and submit their reports by 7pm every day. He wrote to police commissioner SN Shrivastava directing him to take all-out measures for strict enforcement of the lockdown. A district magistrate said that modalities are being worked upon and the plan would be discussed with the DCPs after which teams would be sent for conducting field surveys.

As per L-G’s directions, the DMs and DCPs will require to carry out surveys at locations such as colonies, slums, markets and such other crowded places in their areas once the lockdown is lifted. The national capital is under lockdown since April 19. The restrictions will remain in force till May 10 morning.

“A majority of people are really scared and concerned about the rising number. They are stepping out only for essentials and for medical emergencies. Except shops selling essential items and services, the markets are closed and movement of people is restricted.

We are keeping an eye on pockets where Covid cases in large numbers are being reported,” said a senior district official. Some districts have already formed surveillance teams and these teams are deputed at dispensaries to keep watch on areas registering a higher percentage of Covid cases.

Surveillance at dispensaries as well

A district official in South Delhi said they have deployed district surveillance teams and other field staff to conduct a survey to identify super-spreader areas. They are deployed at dispensaries and will check for rise in fever cases in any particular areas. Another official in Northwest Delhi district said that they have also stepped up enforcement for strict implementation of the lockdown guidelines as directed by the Lieutenant Governor.

App shows O2 availability also

‘Delhi Corona’ app, which provides information on beds and ventilators at hospitals in the city, on Wednesday started showing the oxygen availability status of these facilities. As per the latest updates on the app, the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi has 18 hours of medical oxygen left. The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital has eight hours of oxygen left. The app showed the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash has a reserve for close to 1,000 days. However, an official of the hospital said they had stock only up to midnight.