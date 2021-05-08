STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delay in distribution of ration cause of concern: Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan to CM Kejriwal

The scale of distress among workers was immense, the DRAA pointed out with the campaign and other groups having received SOS requests of foodgrains from more than 10,000 people.

Published: 08th May 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing concern over subsidized rations not being distributed at shops in the month of May.

The campaign said that this was adding to the economic distress of people who had lost their sources of livelihood during the lockdown. The delay in distribution of rations was forcing people to buy food grains in the open market at non-subsidised prices.

The campaign highlighted the need for ensuring food security for people, including migrant workers, daily wagers and other vulnerable groups, who do not possess ration cards. Last year, the Delhi government had distributed food grains and other essential commodities to nearly 60 lakh people without ration cards who were affected by the lockdown. 

The DRRAA demanded that the government immediately start the distribution of subsidised food grains and essential goods to those who are not covered under the Public Distribution System of the National Food Security Act.

"We are shocked to note that despite the first week of May coming to an end, ration distribution for the month has not started in any of the ration shops. This is alarming as Delhi is in the third week of lockdown. Those who have lost their livelihood are dependent on the foodgrains provided under the PDS to feed themselves and families," said the letter. 

The scale of distress among workers was immense, the DRAA pointed out with the campaign and other groups having received SOS requests of foodgrains from more than 10,000 people. "It is inexplicable why the government has not revived the e-coupon scheme, under which last year 60 lakh people who did not possess ration cards were provided with foodgrains," the letter said.

It urged the government to set up hunger relief centres near construction sites, homeless shelters, bus stops, outside hospitals, train stations, and start an effective hunger helpline.

'Provide three meals a day at shelter homes'

A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Friday urged it to direct the urban shelter improvement board, DUSIB, and the Delhi government to provide three meals a day to the homeless in all the shelter homes in the national capital during the prevailing pandemic and the resultant curfew.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) seeking their stand on the plea by Bandhua Mukti Morcha (BMM)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan Arvind Kejriwal Delhi subsidized rations Delhi ration shops
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp