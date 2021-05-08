STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Development Authority offers community halls to ramp up COVID infrastructure

According to the policy, the responsibility of cleaning and maintenance during the period of booking will be of the agency or organisation, which takes over the property.

Published: 08th May 2021 09:15 AM

Workers prepare a temporary COVID Care Centre at Ramlila Ground

Workers prepare a temporary COVID Care Centre at Ramlila Ground. (Photo| PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the demand is augmenting for COVID-related infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday offered his community centres and vacant land for setting up health care facilities, isolation centres, waiting accommodation for attendants of coronavirus-infected patients and store room for medical equipment and oxygen cylinders.

The authority's properties will be allotted temporarily only for six months on concessional rates. If the agency receives multiple requests, priority will be given to government, local bodies, public sector undertakings (PSUs), charitable organizations, hospitals and resident welfare associations (RWAs).

"It has been decided to offer DDA's community halls on as-is-where-is basis for any COVID-related infrastructure temporarily for maximum six months till such time this pandemic is prevalent. The properties will be allowed to be utilised for any infrastructure such as COVID wards, OPD, isolation facilities, medicine or hospital supply and storage facilities, waiting room for patient’s relatives or any other use may be permitted by the vice chairman," said an official of the DDA.

Presently, 67 community halls are available for wedding functions and other social purposes. For A category community hall (depending on location) and open space, the monthly charges (license fee) are Rs 20 per square metre (sqm) and Rs 10 sqm respectively.

The monthly license fee for B category hall and open space is Rs 10 per sqm and Rs 6 sqm.In addition to this, the authority will charge cleaning charges and security deposit, which is refundable. According to the policy, the responsibility of cleaning and maintenance during the period of booking will be of the agency or organisation, which takes over the property.

The authority will take complete license fees in advance. "In case of booking or usage is for part of the month or some days, full month license fee will be payable. In case premises are not vacated upon the expiry of license tenure, security deposit will be forfeited and in addition per day charges as per the current booking policy will be payable for the excess period," said the official.

"A committee under chief engineer (headquarters) will examine the proposals and make recommendations to the VC. Based on the committee's recommendation, the VC will decide allotment on a temporary basis. The official concerned will regularly monitor utilisation of community," he added.

