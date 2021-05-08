STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot writes to counterpart Satyendar Jain for oxygen plant

The minister said, off the late hospital has been facing difficulties in getting oxygen from the regular supplier who used to provide the gas to this hospital. 

Published: 08th May 2021 09:08 AM

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot, who is also MLA from Najafgarh constituency, on Friday wrote a letter to Health Minister Satyender Jain requesting approval for installation of a 300 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen plant at the Rao Tula Ram hospital.

"The Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital is situated in Jaffarpur and is a 100-bed non-COVID hospital. However, patients admitted in nursery and isolation ward requires continuous oxygen support," Gahlot said. 

The minister said, off the late hospital has been facing difficulties in getting oxygen from the regular supplier who used to provide the gas to this hospital.

"In order to tide over the crisis, MS of the hospital has requested the Principal Secretary, Minister of Health and Family Welfare to approve the installation of one 300 LPM Oxygen Generation plant. It is requested that the 300 LPM oxygen generation plant may be approved for RTRMH. This will go a long way in ensuring oxygen supply to hospital in these times," said Gahlot in his letter to the health minister. 

