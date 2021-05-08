STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia urges Centre to maintain 700 MT of oxygen supply to Delhi

He claimed that the daily oxygen supply to Delhi has dipped in the past two days from 700 MT despite directions in this regard by the Supreme Court.

Published: 08th May 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the Centre to maintain the supply of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, and suggested streamlining processes to ensure better distribution of the life saving-gas among states.

He claimed that the daily oxygen supply to Delhi has dipped in the past two days from 700 MT despite directions in this regard by the Supreme Court.

Delhi has a current need of 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen.

On May 5, Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen for the first time, thanks to the Centre, he said at an online briefing.

"However, the supply dipped to 577 MT on May 6 and further to 487 MT on May 7. It is very difficult for us to manage the needs of the hospitals at less than 700 MT supply," Sisodia said.

He said during court proceedings, the central government claimed that India has surplus oxygen and claimed that while there is a daily consumption of 7,000-8,000 MT, there is availability of 10,000 MT.

There is need for the central government to streamline their processes, manage supply better, ensure that all states receive better quantities of oxygen and they don't have to fight for it, he said.

The central government needs to streamline processes in order to increase oxygen surplus in the country, he said.

At present, Delhi requires a minimum of 700 MT oxygen supply to cater to patients, and an increase in COVID beds and health infrastructure would necessitate oxygen allocation of 976 MT in coming days, he said.

He hoped that the Centre will cooperate with the Delhi government and ensure daily 700 MT supply of oxygen in view of the COVID crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Delhi oxygen supply
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp