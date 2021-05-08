STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Most Delhi residents favour extension of lockdown by at least a week: Survey

Around 84 per cent respondents want Delhi to allow contactless home deliveries of all goods so that business continuity can be maintained and consumers face no inconvenience.

Published: 08th May 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

A patient suffering from Covid-19 seen on a stretcher at LNJP Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 85 per cent of the Delhi residents surveyed support extension of lockdown by at least a week while 47 per cent favour 3-week lockdown extension, according to a survey conducted by online platform LocalCircles.

Around 84 per cent respondents want Delhi to allow contactless home deliveries of all goods so that business continuity can be maintained and consumers face no inconvenience, the survey conducted between May 6-8 said.

"The public opinion suggests that a 2-3-week lockdown be implemented in Delhi along with a model that permits resumption of contactless home deliveries so that small business disruption and consumer inconvenience can be minimised," LocalCircles Chairman and founder Sachin Taparia said.

The findings of the poll indicate that 85 per cent residents of Delhi are in favour of at least 1-week lockdown extension, 70 per cent favour extending it by at least 2 weeks, while 47 per cent favour a 3-week lockdown.

According to the survey, this question received 11,402 responses. LocalCircles claimed that it covered over 11,000 responses from residents of Delhi located in all 11 districts of Delhi.

In this survey, 66 per cent respondents were men, while 34 per cent respondents were women.

"With an unprecedented rise in cases, shortages of oxygen, and people seeing their contacts in social networks struggling to find hospital and ICU beds, COVID-19 management drugs, and losing their lives in many cases have now largely understood the criticality of the situation," the survey said.

Delhi is reporting between 19,000-21,000 coronavirus cases daily at a positivity rate ranging 24-27 per cent this week.

And, almost all who are seeking to get a COVID-19 test, hospital bed, ICU bed or an oxygen concentrator or cylinder are struggling, the survey report said.

"LocalCircles has shared the findings of this survey with the chief minister, the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the chief secretary so as they finalise the way forward on lockdown in Delhi, this collective public feedback is taken into account," Taparia said.

