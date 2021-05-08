Oxygen concentrators seized from Delhi's famous Khan Chacha restaurant after raids

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after busting a racket of oxygen concentrator black-marketing, operating out of a restaurant in Lodhi Colony, Delhi Police conducted multple raids in eateries owned by Navneet Kalra in the Khan Market area and recovered 105 concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant and Town Hall Restaurant and Bar.

The police also arrested Gaurav Khanna, the CEO of Matrix Cellular, through which the oxygen concentrators had been imported to India. They recovered nine concentrators from the Town Hall restaurant and 96 more from the famed Khan Chacha restaurant. On Thursday, 419 concentrators were recovered from Nege Ju restaurant.

Police believe the kingpin behind this is Navneet Kalra, who owns all three places. According to police, he is on the run and hiding somewhere in Utttakhand. Police teams have been deployed to nab him.

"An FIR was registered under various sections of IPC for cheating, fraud and violating Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. Four men, including the manager of a restaurant were arrested in the case," said DCP Atul Kumar Thakur.

"During further investigation, the staff was directed to make efforts to recover more oxygen concentrators and nab the other co-accused in the black marketing of oxygen concentrators. On sustained interrogation, one of the accused namely Hitesh disclosed about illegal storage of more oxygen concentrators at restaurants in the Khan Market area," said the officer.

Searches were conducted in Town Hall and Khan Chacha resaurants. With this, the total number of oxygen concentrators seized in the past two days has gone up to 524. Police also shared a video of Khan Chacha restaurant, with cartons stored inside its premises and people queuing up outside the restaurant.

According to sources, the oxygen concentrators were imported from Europe by Kalra, with the help of his friends.