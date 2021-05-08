STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Oxygen concentrators seized from Delhi's famous Khan Chacha restaurant after raids

Delhi Police conducted multple raids in eateries owned by Navneet Kalra in the Khan Market area and recovered 105 concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant and Town Hall Restaurant and Bar.

Published: 08th May 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen conduct a raid at Khan Chacha restaurant

Policemen conduct a raid at Khan Chacha restaurant. (File photo| PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after busting a racket of oxygen concentrator black-marketing, operating out of a restaurant in Lodhi Colony, Delhi Police conducted multple raids in eateries owned by Navneet Kalra in the Khan Market area and recovered 105 concentrators from Khan Chacha restaurant and Town Hall Restaurant and Bar.

The police also arrested Gaurav Khanna, the CEO of Matrix Cellular, through which the oxygen concentrators had been imported to India. They recovered nine concentrators from the Town Hall restaurant and 96 more from the famed Khan Chacha restaurant. On Thursday, 419 concentrators were recovered from Nege Ju restaurant.

Police believe the kingpin behind this is Navneet Kalra, who owns all three places. According to police, he is on the run and hiding somewhere in Utttakhand. Police teams have been deployed to nab him.

"An FIR was registered under various sections of IPC for cheating, fraud and violating Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. Four men, including the manager of a restaurant were arrested in the case," said DCP Atul Kumar Thakur.

"During further investigation, the staff was directed to make efforts to recover more oxygen concentrators and nab the other co-accused in the black marketing of oxygen concentrators. On sustained interrogation, one of the accused namely Hitesh disclosed about illegal storage of more oxygen concentrators at restaurants in the Khan Market area," said the officer.

Searches were conducted in Town Hall and Khan Chacha resaurants. With this, the total number of oxygen concentrators seized in the past two days has gone up to 524. Police also shared a video of Khan Chacha restaurant, with cartons stored inside its premises and people queuing up outside the restaurant.

According to sources, the oxygen concentrators were imported from Europe by Kalra, with  the help of his friends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Navneet Kalra Khan Chacha restaurant Town Hall Restaurant and Bar Lodhi Colony Delhi restaurant raid
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp